Disha Salian's friend urges her phone's examination; Says 'No parties in Mumbai where selfies are not taken'

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian passed away on 8th June 2020. The debates and controversies revolving around her demise are never-ending.

(Trigger Warning)

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, his ex-manager Disha Salian’s case has also caught the attention of the conscious sections. She fell off the 14th floor of an apartment in Malad on 8th June 2020. A week later, Sushant passed away on 14th June 2020. Numerous people have speculated some kind of link between the two deaths. The central agencies are reportedly also looking into this angle. Recently, one of Disha’s friends has tried to debunk her suicide theory.

Amit Tuli has opened up on the entire matter in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. He begins by stating that there were no suicidal tendencies in Disha when he last spoke to her in May. He reportedly called her to ask for possible clients and references for work. Tuli recalls that the deceased celebrity manager was doing fine. He further mentions that he mentions Varun Sharma’s handle with whom Disha worked earlier. They reportedly used to talk amidst the meetings and campaigns for Chhichhore.

Tuli terms Disha as a positive and nice person while ruling out the possibility that she can end her life. He then urges the people in the meeting to be questioned and alleges that they can tell the real story. He also calls for an examination of the deceased manager’s phone stating that there is not a single party in Mumbai where selfies are not taken. Tuli further adds that Disha did not leave any note and that she did not have any financial burden.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

