Disha Salian's mother claims Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is not related to her daughter's passing

During an interview with Zee News, Disha Salian's mother stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had no relation to her daughter's death.

As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's mother spoke to Zee News for an interview. During this interview Disha Salian's mother stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had no relation to her daughter's death. As per media reports, Disha Salian passed away after she allegedly jumped off from a building in Malad. The news reports claimed how many believe that there could be a connection in the late actor's death and Disha Salian's passing.

Now, Disha Salian's mother has revealed during an interview with Zee News that her daughter's demise had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The news reports also state that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was affected badly by the passing of his former manager. But, now Disha Salian's mother says that her daughter had stopped working for the late actor and believes that there is no connection in the two cases. News reports about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput states that Disha Salian's death made the actor anxious.

Disha Salian's mother while speaking to Zee News revealed that her daughter also worked for Bollywood actress during Jazba and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She further goes on to add that Disha had managed to grab a work opportunity wherein she could have worked for . But, Disha Salian's mother states that the opportunity to work along with Ranbir Kapoor did not work out for Disha which had affected her.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious after ex manager Disha's death, wanted to leave the industry: Report)

Share your comment ×