  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Salian's mother claims Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is not related to her daughter's passing

During an interview with Zee News, Disha Salian's mother stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had no relation to her daughter's death.
28559 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Disha SalianDisha Salian's mother claims Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is not related to her daughter's passing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per news reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's mother spoke to Zee News for an interview. During this interview Disha Salian's mother stated that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise had no relation to her daughter's death. As per media reports, Disha Salian passed away after she allegedly jumped off from a building in Malad. The news reports claimed how many believe that there could be a connection in the late actor's death and Disha Salian's passing.

Now, Disha Salian's mother has revealed during an interview with Zee News that her daughter's demise had nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The news reports also state that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was affected badly by the passing of his former manager. But, now Disha Salian's mother says that her daughter had stopped working for the late actor and believes that there is no connection in the two cases. News reports about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput states that Disha Salian's death made the actor anxious.

Disha Salian's mother while speaking to Zee News revealed that her daughter also worked for Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Jazba and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She further goes on to add that Disha had managed to grab a work opportunity wherein she could have worked for Ranbir Kapoor. But, Disha Salian's mother states that the opportunity to work along with Ranbir Kapoor did not work out for Disha which had affected her.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious after ex manager Disha's death, wanted to leave the industry: Report)

Credits :zeenews.india.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement