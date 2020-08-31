DishaSSRMurderMystery trends as netizens suggest connection in the alleged murders

A hashtag demanding a solution to the murder mystery of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian has been trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

Many netizens are of the opinion that both Sushant and Disha were murdered and their cases are correlated. Hence they feel it is extremely necessary to probe Disha Salian's "murder" to get to Sushant's "killers".

"Why the focus is being shifted from Disha's case?? That needs to be investigated as well both deserves Justice #DishaSSRMurderMystery," tweeted a user.

"Disha's body was found naked, I mean, really? Who commits suicide like that? Too many obvious cover ups. #DishaSSRMurderMystery needs to be solved and Culprits should be punished!," demanded another user.

"We deserve to know the truth what happened to Disha Salian on 8th june... And Sushant on 13-14th june..Mumbai twin murder case...

#DishaSSRMurderMystery," urged another user.

"Disha's body was found nude. Disha got severe injuries in her Private Part. It's important for CBI to probe her case...She was Raped and Killed 8th June. Sushant was killed 14th June. IT'S NOT COINCIDENCE IT'S PREPLANNED MURDER #DishaSSRMurderMystery," opined another user.

"Disha's case has to be probed to get to Sushant's killers! Period. #DishaSSRMurderMystery," suggested another user.

Sushant's former manager Disha Salian died on June 8, six days before the actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence. Disha reportedly jumped off a highrise apartment.

Credits :IANS

