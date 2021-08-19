Distributes & exhibitors on Bell Bottom not running in Maharashtra: Losing about 30 percent of the business

Superstar led Bell Bottom released in cinemas on 19 August. About 600 cinema halls opened their doors for the audiences barring Maharashtra and few other states in the country. Maharashtra contributes to a huge percent of a film’s business however theaters are still shut in the state in the wake of COVID 19. Bell Bottom marks the first major Hindi film to release theatrically post the second wave of the pandemic. Distributors and exhibitors have a reason to rejoice however the fate of the film at the box office remains to be seen.

Akshaye Rathi of Saroj Cinemas spoke to ETimes about Bell Bottom’s release and said, “We’re back in business, though with theatres not operational in Maharashtra, we are losing about 30 percent of the business anyway. Bell Bottom has garnered good word of mouth and that should bring in better footfalls by the end of the week. The footfall wasn’t very high today but it was promising to see people returning to theatres. It’s also important at this stage to make people aware that this film is not playing on any OTT network. It’s in a theatre. It’s also a bit of a soft release.”

Devang Sampat from the Cinepolis theater chain gave his views on the theatrical release of Bell Bottom and said, “This should be treated as a milestone, like a big first step which should encourage more filmmakers to step forward and release their films in theatres. Akshay Kumar has paved the way for others. Word of mouth publicity should bring in more footfalls as the days go by and people feel comfortable and safe to enter a theatre. We’re only hoping the business grows from this point. At the moment, we have no idea when the theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to open their doors but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for it to happen soon.”

