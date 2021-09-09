Diverse & disruptive: Ayushmann Khurrana on finishing three films in pandemic: All projects are high concept

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the very few actors who has been shooting through the pandemic. Ayushmann has shot for Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ which also pairs him opposite Vaani Kapoor for the first time. The star rejoined hands with ‘Article 15’ director Anubhav Sinha and shot for Anek. The most recent one of his productions includes Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and has largely been shot in Prayagraj. In a chat with ANI, Ayushmann spoke about completing three projects in the pandemic.

Speaking about the upcoming movies, Ayushmaan said, “I'm fortunate to have managed to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can't wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate." He further added, “I have to congratulate the producers and directors of all these projects because accomplishing what they have done during the pandemic is a massive feat. They have run a tight ship and ensured that the shoots happen smoothly, securely, and in a perfect bio-bubble."

Ayushmaan further mentioned that his upcoming movies will help in bringing people back to the theaters. He said, “I'm hugely excited about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and now Doctor G, all the projects are high concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres. Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre."

