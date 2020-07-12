Divvya Chouksey passes away due to cancer; Leaves a heartbreaking note on Instagram before demise

Noted model and actress Divvya Chouksey has lost her battle with cancer. Her cousin sister has confirmed through social media that she is no more.

Divvya Chouksey who appeared in the 2016 movie Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara has passed away. The model-actress had been battling with cancer and succumbed to the same sometime back. This news has been confirmed by her cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook. This comes as a huge shock for her closed ones and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The most heartbreaking part is that Divvya had left a heartfelt note on Instagram before leaving for her heavenly abode.

Here’s what she had written, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye.” Divvya’s former co-star Sahil Anand has taken to social media and mourned the loss of the actress.

Apart from that, actress Anjun Fakih has written a paid a tribute to Divvya and has penned down a note that reads, “Wherever you are needy... Am sure that you are happier than ever before... You won't be missed DC.. you are too special for that... An actor, a singer,a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva... Shine on behen... Shine on. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. May your soul rest in eternal peace. P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer's body 1000 times with you .. I love you...”

Meanwhile, Divvya who had participated in Miss India Universe 2011 earlier enquired about misseltow therapy on Twitter a few days back. Apart from being a model and actress, she was a singer too and had released a single titled 'Patiyaale Di Queen.' She had also appeared in multiple TV shows, films, and music videos.

May her departed soul rest in peace.

