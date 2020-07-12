Divvya Chouksey passes away due to cancer; Leaves a heartbreaking note on Instagram before demise
Divvya Chouksey who appeared in the 2016 movie Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara has passed away. The model-actress had been battling with cancer and succumbed to the same sometime back. This news has been confirmed by her cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma on Facebook. This comes as a huge shock for her closed ones and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The most heartbreaking part is that Divvya had left a heartfelt note on Instagram before leaving for her heavenly abode.
Here’s what she had written, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye.” Divvya’s former co-star Sahil Anand has taken to social media and mourned the loss of the actress.
Check out Divvya’s last Instagram post:
Here is the Facebook post shared by Divvya’s sister:
Check out Sahid Anand’s Instagram post below:
Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya divvyachouksey .... ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u ...I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ....I miss u DC ....you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart.
Apart from that, actress Anjun Fakih has written a paid a tribute to Divvya and has penned down a note that reads, “Wherever you are needy... Am sure that you are happier than ever before... You won't be missed DC.. you are too special for that... An actor, a singer,a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva... Shine on behen... Shine on. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. May your soul rest in eternal peace. P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer's body 1000 times with you .. I love you...”
Check out her post below:
Meanwhile, Divvya who had participated in Miss India Universe 2011 earlier enquired about misseltow therapy on Twitter a few days back. Apart from being a model and actress, she was a singer too and had released a single titled 'Patiyaale Di Queen.' She had also appeared in multiple TV shows, films, and music videos.
May her departed soul rest in peace.