Divya Agarwal makes her relationship official with Apurva Padgaonkar on her birthday bash, SEE PICS
Popular Television actor Divya Agarwal made her relationship official with her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on her birthday bash. Have a look at the glimpses here.
The world of Television keeps on developing on a regular basis. Not a single day goes in vain when they fail to grab the top headlines in the world of showbiz. On Monday, popular Television actor Divya Agarwal threw a massive birthday bash wherein several Television actors including Baseer Ali, Kishwer Merchant, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati were spotted in attendance. However, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar stole the limelight as he proposed birthday girl in public. Here is what happened next.
On Monday evening, Divya was celebrating her 30th birthday in a grandeur manner. At the beginning of the bash, Divya looked surprised after she received her much-awaited fairytale proposal from businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. Reportedly, Padgaonkar owns several restaurants in Mumbai.
This moment was captured by the paps present at the venue of the bash who congratulated the duo.
Not only this, several celebrities were spotted at the bash including Baseer Ali, Kishwer Merchant, Miesha Iyer, and Nikita Bhamidipati. Bollywood actor Esha Gupta was also in attendance and greeted the birthday girl with a warm hug.
Actors Donal Bisht and Ridhima Pandit were also papped at the bash.
Have a look at the glimpses here!
Divya Agarwal’s Work Front
Divya recently released her song 'Resham Ka Rumal' which has surpassed over 10 Million views on YouTube.
Speaking about the birthday girl’s past feats, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. Divya Agarwal made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.
On a personal front, Divya met actor and former MTV Roadies contestant Varun Sood and they both began dating each other in 2018. Later, they parted ways in March 2022.
