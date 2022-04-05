Divya Bharti Death Anniversary: When the actress passed away while working on THIS film with Sanjay Kapoor

If you are a '90s kid, you must be aware of Divya Bharti. The diva was one of the most successful and talked-about actresses in the industry. Divya, who had made her debut with the 1991 release Vishwatma opposite Sunny Deol, was considered to be the epitome of grace, dedication, and hard work. She certainly aced the art of winning hearts with her acting prowess. However, her unfortunate demise on April 5, 1993, left everyone in a state of shock. And while it’s been 29 years since Divya Bharti breathed her last, her fans continue to miss her presence on the big screen.

To note, in her career of 2 years, Divya had been a part of several interesting movies. And while she was one of the most sought-after actresses back then, her sudden demise left several projects at risk. One of these movies was Kartavya, opposite Sanjay Kapoor. In one of his posts, Sanjay Kapoor had stated that it was the first movie he had signed and was supposed to share the screen with Divya. However, the actress had passed away after shooting 40% of the film. According to Sanjay, Juhi Chawla had later replaced Divya Bharti in Kartavya.

Take a look at Sanjay Kapoor’s post:

Although Kartavya was the first film signed by Sanjay, it got delayed due to Divya Bharti’s demise. The actor then made his debut with the 1995 release Prem opposite Tabu and also went on to romance the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit the same year in Raja.

