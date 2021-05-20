Divya Dutta on Cyclone Tauktae & COVID 19: When a crisis comes, the best way out is to just hold hands

Actress Divya Dutta has shared her thoughts on Cyclone Tauktae amid the prolonged pandemic situation in the country. Take a look.

The prolonged pandemic has severely affected the state of the country. With the commencement of the second wave of Covid-19, the number of cases recorded per day has skyrocketed. While the country battles the deadly virus, another crisis has arrived. Cyclone Tauktae hit states on the western coast of India, starting with the city of Mumbai on May 17 and moved to Gujarat. Several people have been reported missing since the storm hit. Now, actress Divya Dutta has shared her thoughts on the situation.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about being ‘disconnected’ amid the pandemic due to no electricity or WiFi. She recalled the incident she faced last year when Cyclone Nisarga had hit Mumbai. “I had to close my windows. Thankfully then it passed through from somewhere else,” she said and added that such testing times bring us all together. Calling the ongoing lockdown situation ‘sheer helplessness’, she explained that the best way to deal with the crisis is “to just hold hands, there’s no other way.”

Divya said that people went out of their way to extending support during these unprecedented times. She received calls from unknown people offering help when the news of the cyclone started spreading. She further elaborated that the best way to deal with the storm is to face it. “This is the new normal; we can’t really get out of it. It’ll leave us stronger and wiser,” she said and added that all of us must learn from what the crisis has taught us.

Credits :Hindustan Times

