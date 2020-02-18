Divya Dutta EXPRESSES gratitude to her directors for accommodating dates; Says ‘I’m thankful to all of them’

Divya Dutta will be seen in several projects in the upcoming months. The actress has been on a roll as she will be working with renowned directors in her next projects.

For some stars in Bollywood, the opportunity to work with all the favourite filmmakers may come at the same time and speaking of this, Divya Dutta seems to have gotten lucky in that way. After her stellar performance in short film by Jyoti Kapur Das’ Plus Minus, Divya is onto bigger projects. The star is all set to work with a series of renowned filmmakers in her upcoming short films and projects and has been on a roll. With her upcoming project Sleeping Partner with Sanjay Kapoor, Divya will be working with director Guneet Monga while with her film Sheer Qorma, Dutta will be seen director Faraz Arif Ansari.

Talking about managing her dates, Divya mentioned that she can’t be thankful enough to all her directors who have juggled and accommodated her dates so that she doesn’t have to miss an opportunity to work with anyone one of them. While Divya is collaborating again with Neeraj Pandey and Sudhir Mishra, she is also working for the first time with filmmakers Dibakar Banerjee and Umesh Shukla in the upcoming projects. About the variety of projects, Divya mentioned that she is happy that each of her films will present her in a different way.

Divya said, “All these projects will show me in different lights. Some are light hearted while others are very challenging but I am not complaining at all.” However, Dutta was extremely thankful to all the filmmakers for being understanding and accommodating about her dates. She said, “I really had to juggle my dates because I didn’t want to miss an opportunity of doing any of these projects offered. I am thankful to my directors for being accommodating.”

Highlighting her upcoming projects, Divya said, “After Plus Minus there were several offers but I wanted to be part of things that say something, that has a soul. Both Sheer Qorma and Sleeping partners are amazing content that will make people think.” The poster of Sheer Qorma was unveiled on October 19, 2019 and it left everyone in awe. It also will star Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhasker. Well, surely the actress is in for a busy 2020 and her fans can look forward to some amazing content coming their way.

(ALSO READ: Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in a green gown as she walks the ramp; See PHOTOS)

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More