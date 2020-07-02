Divya Dutta feels lockdown served as an opportunity to introspect 'what we have been doing wrong'

Divya Dutta has been busy as a bee despite the lockdown. Here's what she has been doing lately.

It has been over three months since the government announced the lockdown. The Coronavirus-induced lockdown has brought life standstill for several celebrities given that the filming has been halted. While celebrities have been binging movies, turning towards cooking and trying several other activities to keep themselves busy during the lockdown, actress Divya Dutta has gone a step ahead and involved herself in numerous activities that could help her fans. While she has kept herself busy, the actress said that the lockdown is a good opportunity to introspect.

"Sometimes, a crisis sparks new possibilities and innovations. If we were to look at the brighter side of things, that is what the pandemic has done to a lot of people. One couldn't help but make the most and best of the time we got at home, a pause from the hustle-bustle of everyday life, by introspecting what we have been doing wrong or what we need to and can make right," she said. While these are testing times, Divya said it is important that we stay patient and positive. "In these unprecedented times, it has been important for us to be patient, resilient and positive for life to go back to normal... Let's wait out a little more with a smile on our face and a hope in the heart," she said.

Divya has not only been motivating fans through words but she has also been doing her bit to help fans in need. The actress, during the lockdown, has been spreading positivity via her social media account. She has been spreading the message of hope and positivity with her followers through her posts. Apart from her social media activity, Divya had also led a motivation discussion on mental health for a group of professionals along with her brother Rahul Dutta, who is a hypnotherapist. The Badlapur star has also kept herself busy by participating in a virtual awards event, a virtual photoshoot, at-home ad shoot and filmed a short film at home.

She also penned a beautiful and thoughtful poem titled Jab Sab Theek Hoga Na. The piece encapsulated life's small joys that people indulged in during the lockdown and whether they will continue doing it once normalcy resumes. The poem caught Union Minister Smriti Irani and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's attention and they gushed about it online. On the work front, Divya has a few new short films, web shows and films with ace directors as Dibaker Banerjee and Umesh Shukla in the pipeline.

