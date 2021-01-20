Divya Dutta as the 'menacing' Rohini joins Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad; Drops her first look poster

After Arjun Rampal and Kangana Ranaut's first looks from Dhaakad, Divya Dutta's poster has been shared by the makers. The actress channels a never-before-seen avatar for Kangana's action flick.

It was just yesterday that another actor, Arjun Rampal had joined starrer Dhaakad as the 'evil' Rudraveer and his first look poster from the film was revealed. Now, another talented star of Bollywood, Divya Dutta has come aboard Kangana's action flick in a never-seen-before avatar and the first look poster is bound to leave you intrigued. Divya will be seen as the 'menacing' and 'evil' Rohini in Kangana's action flick, Dhaakad. Earlier, Kangana’s look was revealed and it left fans in awe.

The first look poster was shared on social media and it features Divya in a rustic look, wearing a handloom sari teamed with a shirt blouse. The look is accentuated by oxidised silver accessories on the hand and feet, which are further decorated with alta. In one of her hands, there is a cigarette with smoke. Her unflinching stance in the poster suggests she essays a character that is ruthless and badass in every way. Divya even revealed that she got extremely excited about the role when she was narrated the script.

Sharing her thoughts, Divya said, "This is something that I have not done before and the character is completely different from how I am as a person. I cannot reveal much about my character but all I can say is that to get into the skin of Rohini, it took a lot of focus and preparation mentally as well. I am looking forward to working with Kangana and Arjun and I am truly exhilarated to be a part of a woman-oriented action film. I am sure that Dhaakad will set a trend."

Take a look at the poster:

Meanwhile, the film is an action flick that stars Kangana as Agent Agni. For it, Kangana has trained physically and she had even shared videos of her prosthetic measurement session on social media. The actress kicked off the shooting Bhopal this month and it is currently going on. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad will release on October 1, 2021.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut reveals that one thing which makes it awful to be an actor; Says 'waiting for my body to adapt'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×