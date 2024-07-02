Divya Dutta recalls being worried at Veer Zaara premiere; 'Everyone runs after the one who looks good'

Actress Divya Dutta has been in the industry for over three decades now and has played all kinds of characters in her vibrant career. She made her acting debut in 1994 but it was a decade later in 2004 when her first breakthrough arrived. Dutta stepped in the shoes of a best friend’s heroine in Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara and gained overnight stardom.

However, unbeknown to many, the actress has now revealed in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan that she was skeptical about being typecast in a certain role.

Why was Divya Dutta skeptical while seeing herself in Veer Zaara?

For the unversed, Divya played the character of Shabina Ibrahim, the best friend of the movie’s heroine Zaara portrayed by Preity Zinta. Speaking to Kannan, the 46-year-old revealed that during the premiere of the movie, she was holding her mother’s hand and was thinking that because it was a YRF film, the world would notice her.

Despite enjoying the movie, Divya Dutta admitted that she was worried whether she would be stereotyped as the best friend of every other heroine in showbiz. She added, “There is a herd mentality in our industry. Everyone runs after the one who looks good and leaves the rest behind.”

Divya Dutta recalls the audience’s reception to Veer Zaara

The Sheer Qorma actress said during the movie’s interval, even though her mother appreciated her performance, she continued to hide behind her because she wanted to be a Yash Chopra heroine and not what she was playing in this one. What followed her was a call from the legendary filmmaker himself and a crowd waiting to cheer her.

Yash Chopra was asked if he had discovered Divya from Pakistan, despite her long tenure in the industry. Nobody knew which category to put the actress in but she continued to follow her passion and how it knocked on her door.

Interestingly, it was her supporting role only that won Divya Dutta a National Film Award for the movie Irada (2017). She was last seen in Tahira Kashyap’s debut feature film titled Sharmajee Ki Beti which recently streamed on Prime Video.

