Divya Dutta recalls fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan in her book 'The Stars in my Sky'

by I.A.N.S   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 12:15 PM IST  |  1.4K
   
Divya Dutta recalls fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan in her book 'The Stars in my Sky'
Divya Dutta recalls fond memories with Shah Rukh Khan and Irrfan in her book 'The Stars in my Sky'
Advertisement

National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta, who is all set to release her second book 'The Stars In My Sky', recalls her first meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She also shares how painful it was for her to revisit the memories of actor Irrfan Khan post his sudden demise.

In a conversation with IANS, Divya shared that the idea behind writing the book that is filled with memories of some of the iconic filmstars, including the late Rishi Kapoor, late Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Gulzar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra - was to express her gratitude towards these people who contributed to her journey as an acting professional.

Revisiting the chapter on Shah Rukh Khan from the book, Divya told IANS : "I think Shah Rukh is one of the most charming and compassionate human beings I have ever come across; he has a very deep caring nature, especially towards youngsters, towards newcomers because he understands where we are coming from."

"I wanted to do 'Dil Se' and I wanted to meet him regarding that. He was shooting in Delhi and thousands of people gathered to see him. Eventually, when I met him in the car escorted by his manager, he was so sweet to me, talked to me very politely and also offered me a cup of tea. See, these are small things and being a superstar, he might not have done any of this and I would have still been okay with it. But SRK really knows how to treat people with respect."

The actress added, "Even though we could not work in 'Dil Se', one of the big breaks that I got that gave me a lot of recognition was 'Veer Zaara' and that is when we worked together. When I was revisiting those memories of us working together or even now when I am talking about it, I am smiling...because that is the effect SRK leaves on you. He makes you smile even in his absence."

The book 'The Stars In My Sky' was also an interesting exercise for her to understand the power of the subconscious mind.

"When I sat down and started thinking about when I first met any of the personalities I have written about, it was so magical. At times, we forget some of the little details of a bigger incident but when we sit down to write, we realise that everything we are experiencing, remains in our subconscious mind. It all surfaces in a miraculous way," she said.

Divya, who acted with Irrfan Khan in films like 'Aaja Naach Le' and 'Hisss', mentioned how painful it was for her to revisit the memories of the late actor and that his sudden demise was almost like a personal loss.

"I think that is why it is so important for us to say our friends and family more than often how much they mean to us, how much we love them. We have done films together but more than that, Irrfan was a very extraordinary human being. So as co-actors the time that we spent brought a smile to my face because that is how I want to remember him."

"As a co-actor, he added so much to my craft. When I met him for the last time, I actually did not know that that was the last time we were meeting...he also came to our house on one of my birthdays where our other colleagues and friends were present. None of us ever imagined Irrfan will leave us so suddenly. It feels like 'Koi aapna tha, jo chala gaya...'" Divya signed off.

The book 'The Stars In My Sky' is published by Penguin Random House India and the foreward is written by Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read: Divya Dutta overwhelmed as she wins Best Actor award for Sheer Qorma at DFWSFF

Advertisement

Credits: I.A.N.S, Pic Credit : Divya Dutta/ Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$344.86 (14%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

V!per 7153v 1-way 5-button Supercode Replacement Remote For 5701 Us Seller

$39.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All