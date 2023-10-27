Divya Dutta was called Manisha Koirala's lookalike in 90s; says people now ask if she's 'Vidya Balan's sister'

Divya Dutta started her Bollywood career in the 1990s with the romantic film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna. However, the actress faced several hardships initially in her career. In a recent interview, she opened up on how people would compare her look to Manisha Koirala. She also said that today people think she's Vidya Balan's sister.

Divya Dutta talks about her journey

In an interview with The Indian Express, Divya Dutta called the 1990s the most "confusing phase" in her career. The Veergati actress stated that she was an outsider and did not know where she belonged. She said, "When I came in, I was offered lots of multi-starrers. Back then I was called, ‘The girl who looks like Manisha Koirala’ and strangely that stopped and now I am asked, ‘Are you and Vidya Balan sisters?’ So, I don’t know if my face changed or theirs!"

The actress further said that she found her balance by doing projects like Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara and Train to Pakistan. "When I was doing a Shyam Benegal film, I was also doing a Yash Chopra film. When I was doing a Rakesh Mehra film, I was also doing a Rituparna Ghosh film. So, for me all those worlds kind of mingled", she added.

Divya Dutta's work front

Divya was recently seen in the Malayalam language film Otta and is currently gearing up for the comedy film Aankh Mincholi. The film is directed by Umesh Shukla and stars Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Sharman Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz. It is slated to release on November 3, 2023. Apart from that, she is also doing a film titled Nastik along with Arjun Rampal. In it, she plays the role of a widow.

About Divya Dutta

Throughout her career, Divya has played supporting roles in various films including Welcome to Sajjanpur, Delhi-6, Stanley Ka Dabba, Heroine, Veer-Zaara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others. She bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2017 film Irada.

