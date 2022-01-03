Divya Dutta's sweet 'throwback pic' with Salman Khan is every fan's dream come true

Who doesn't wish to meet with their idols and interact with them? All of us, right? but very few make it. Most of us have that wish of meeting our favourite actors on our bucket list. And, if, with some strange twist of fate, we manage to meet them, that day gets forever etched in our memories. Divya Dutta might be a legendary actress in her own right, but just like the rest of us, she was once an ardent fan who wished to meet her idol- Salman Khan, and had the opportunity to make that dream come true. Recently, Divya shared this very precious fan moment that she shared with Salman Khan many summers ago on her Twitter, and honestly, we can’t stop gushing over how cute it is!

In the pic shared by Divya on her Twitter, we could see a very enthusiastic, wide-smiled, young Divya standing with Salman Khan and her brother Dr. Rahul Dutta as they posed with their hands crossed in front of each other. Along with the pic, she tweeted about how the siblings met the megastar on their vacation in Mumbai. She wrote, “Found a major throwback! Wen we visited Mumbai in our summer vacations and me n @drrahulsdutta got our pics clicked with my ever fav @BeingSalmanKhan .look at my excited expression! A few years later i shared screen space with him.. life. #thestarsinmysky." Truly, the ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actress lived the dream of all the Bhai fans from across the world.

Check Divya tweet here:



