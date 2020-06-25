Divya Khosla declares war against Sonu Nigam as she responds to singer’s accusations against Bhushan Kumar

Today, Bhushan Kumar’s wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, took to Instagram to share a video slamming singer Sonu Nigam for wrongly accusing her husband for running a mafia in the music industry. Read on!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has opened up a can of storms in Bollywood as actors have come out in the open and talked about suffering due to nepotism in the industry. Besides , Abhay Deol, Ranvir Shorey, and others, singer Sonu Nigam, too, came out in the open and talked about how the music industry is run by a mafia and by way of the video, Sonu Nigam called out the monopoly in the Indian music industry and also said that such a monopoly could lead to cases of frustration and suicide. Also, Sonu Nigam slammed the politics in the music industry and threatened T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar to reveal all his dark secrets from the past.

And today, Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram to respond to all the allegations levelled against her husband and in the 11 minutes 50 seconds long video, captioned as ‘The Bitter Truth #Sonunigam,” we can see Divya accusing Sonu Nigam of 'selling lies' to grab everyone's attention. Moreover, Divya, by way of reminding Sonu Nigam that it was T-series who launched him in Bollywood, called Sonu 'thankless' and in the said video, Divya points out at that '97% people working in T-Series are outsiders' and narrated how Sonu used to sing in Delhi’s Ramleela and that is when Gulshan Kumar spotted him and got him to Mumbai as she said, “He used to sing in Delhi’s Ramleela for Rs 5. It was there that Gulshan Kumar spotted him, recognised his talent and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai."

Also, Divya Khosla Kumar lashed out at Sonu for saying that Bhushan asked him to record a song for his company when they were in a loss as she said, “When Gulshan Kumar was assassinated, Sonu Nigam left T-Series and joined another music company, instead of helping Bhushan during the trying times." Before signing out, Divya Khosla questioned Sonu on his claims of Bhushan asking for his help to save himself from Abu Salem as she said, “Why would Bhushan come to you to save himself from Abu Salem? Do you have relations with Abu Salem?" In the end, Divya requested for an investigation in this matter. Also, Divya shocked everyone when she revealed that her husband has been receiving death threats and she too, has been receiving rape threats. In the end, Divya declared that the war is on.

ALSO READ: Monali Thakur backs Sonu Nigam's allegation on music industry: Artists don't get paid for songs or have rights

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×