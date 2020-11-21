Divya Khosla Kumar rings in her birthday with John Abraham & others on Satyameva Jayate 2 sets; See PHOTOS

Divya Khosla Kumar celebrated her birthday on the sets of her upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2 with the entire team. Check out the pictures.

The gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham and others in Lucknow. Amid this, the actress celebrated her birthday on the sets of the film with the entire team of the movie. Giving a sneak peek into it, Divya has shared some beautiful pictures on her social media handle that speak volumes about her dedication towards work.

Taking to her her Instagram handle, Divya pens a sweet note wherein she expresses her gratitude to everyone including her fans for their sweet gesture. She captions the pictures, “Birthday Celebrations on my sets #SatyamevaJayate2 A Big Thank you to all. I’m blessed to have u all #lovelovelove#divyakhoslakumar #postingvideosoon”. In the photos, the birthday girl looks drop-dead gorgeous in red ghaghra choli with matching jewellery. The diva looks on point in her bridal avatar. One of the photos show John feeding her a piece of cake while in another picture, Divya can be seen feeding a cake to her husband Bhushan Kumar. Going by the pictures, it is evident that the birthday girl had a blast while ringing in her special day on the film’s set.

Check out Divya Khosla Kumar’s Instagram post:

On a related note, it looks like that Divya and John were shooting for a wedding scene as Divya was seen in a bridal outfit. The Force actor, on the other hand, was seen sporting a white sherwani. Talking about the film, Satyameva Jayate 2 which is the sequel to the first film of the series, is likely to hit the theatres on Eid 2021.

Credits :Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

