Divya Khosla Kumar wins hearts with her hard hitting performance in Jaani and B Praak's 'Besharam Bewaffa'

Divya Khosla, who was recently seen in B Praak’s recent track Besharam Bewaffa, is making heads turn with her incredible performance in the song.

After the success of 'Pachtaoge', Jaani and B Praak collaborated on another blockbuster single 'Besharam Bewaffa'. The heartbreak song featuring Divya Khosla Kumar has crossed the 25 million mark on YouTube, just within few hours of its release and is already trending on YouTube charts. The song, which also features Siddharth Gupta and Gautam Gulati, boasts not only of great music but also hard hitting performances by the cast. And the overwhelming views the song received stands testimony to that.

Fans are showering 'Besharam Bewaffa' with immense love, making this a hat-trick for the gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar, whose last two singles, Yaad Piya Ki and Teri Aankhon Mein, set a viewership benchmark in the independent music space. Divya accompanied by Gautam Gulati and Siddharth Gupta struck a chord with audiences, thanks to their nuanced and earnest performances that won them accolades and praise. The popular actress beautifully emoted the pain, angst and agony a young girl feels as she yearns and longs for true love. With 'Besharam Bewaffa', fans were taken by surprise with Divya Khosla Kumar's first sad and melancholic number. Her intense and power packed performance, treated fans to a whole new side of the actress.

In fact, the success of 'Besharam Bewaffa' catapults Divya Khosla Kumar into the top league as her songs have always connected with the youth and her characters are something the Gen-X crowd relates to. Besharam Bewaffa released on November 30, 2020, and is well on its way to becoming another record breaking single.

Also Read: Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser: Divya Khosla Kumar is an ethereal beauty in Neha Kakkar & Darshan Raval's new single

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×