Divya Khosla Kumar’s mother Anita Khosla passes away; Actor pens an emotional note

Actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla is no more. Divya took to her Instagram on Thursday to share the heartbreaking news of her mother's demise. She remembered her late mother and shared pictures with her. In her emotional note, she wrote that she lost her mom sometime back and that her death will forever leave a void in her heart. Divya mentioned how proud she is to be her mother's daughter, and how she will continue to carry her immense blessings.

Divya Khosla Kumar's mother Anita Khosla passes away

Divya Khosla Kumar, who is married to T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, shared a series of pictures of her mother Anita Khosla. The first picture is a screenshot of her call with her mother, while another picture shows Divya's selfie with her. Other pictures give a glimpse of the beautiful memories that they shared together. In her caption, Divya wrote, "Mamma Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you I love you mumma Om Shanti ……Daughter of Anita Khosla."

Soon after Divya Khosla Kumar shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, her friends from the industry offered condolences in the comments section. Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, "Rip," while Pearl Puri commented, "No words can describe you pain .. but trust me .. She is and will always be there with you , for you … blessing you from above Om Shanti." Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Prayers and strength to you Divya.. May her soul rest in peace," while Mahhi Vij, Sachet Tandon, and others also offered their condolences, and mourned the demise of Divya's mother.