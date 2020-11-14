Diwali 2020: Akshay Kumar ANNOUNCES new film Ram Setu; Shares two magnanimous posters leaving fans excited

Treating fans with an epic gift for Diwali 2020, Akshay Kumar announced his new film Ram Setu, directed by Abhishek Sharma, and unveiled two intriguing first look posters.

Diwali 2020 has become even more joyous, courtesy of . The 53-year-old actor, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest outing Laxmii, treated his millions and millions of fans with a happy announcement of yet another project on the way. Taking to his social media handles, while wishing everyone on the joyous occasion, Akki announced his new film Ram Setu.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose latest outing is Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ram Setu will see Kumar in a 'myth vs. reality' adventure. Interestingly, the actor-director duo has earlier worked together in the 2014 film The Shaukeens. While announcing the exciting project, Akshay also unveiled a first look at Ram Setu with two magnanimous posters including a Hindi version. "This Deepawali, let us endeavour to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come," Kumar explained.

"Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! #RamSetu #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @abundantiaent @ivikramix #DrChandraprakashDwivedi," Akshay added.

Check out the intriguing Ram Setu's posters along with 's Diwali 2020 wish for everyone below:

This Deepawali,let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come.

Taking this mammoth task ahead,here is our humble attempt - #RamSetu

Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali! pic.twitter.com/ZQ2VKWJ1xU — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

इस दीपावली,भारत राष्ट्र के आदर्श और महानायक भगवान श्री राम की पुण्य स्मृतियों को युगों युगों तक भारत की चेतना में सुरक्षित रखने के लिए एक ऐसा सेतु बनाये जो आने वाले पीढ़ियों को राम से जोड़ कर रखे।इसी प्रयास में हमारा भी एक छोटा संकल्प है - राम सेतु

आप सबको दीपावली की शुभ कामनाएंl pic.twitter.com/529Svh0iB2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 14, 2020

Are you excited to see Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar on Laxmii failing to impress critics: My focus is on audience & to do more than just entertain

Meanwhile, besides Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar has numerous upcoming movies to look forward to. Whether it be Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan or even Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, there really is no stopping Khiladi Kumar from taking over the box-office in the coming few years.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×