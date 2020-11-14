Diwali 2020: Alia Bhatt stuns in a pink outfit as she celebrates the festival with her girl gang; See PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt shared a sneak peek of her Diwali bash fun with her besties, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty. Check out the pictures.

is known to enjoy festivities to the fullest and she did the same on Diwali too. The Student of the Year actress threw a Diwali bash for her B-Town friends. and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted arriving at the actress’ residence. Going by her Instagram, it is evident that she had an amazing time with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Meghna Goyal and Kripa Mehta. Giving a sneak peek of it, the highway star posted a few pictures with her girl gang.

Taking to her Instagram story, she posted a picture with her dear pals Akansha, Meghna and Kripa among others. She captioned the picture as, “My girls.” In the picture, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink pop lehenga, styled with traditional jewellery. She looked on point and let her hair open. Needless to say, the star is giving us major fashion goals. Her friends Meghna Goyal and Kripa Mehta also shared glimpses from the party. In one of the pictures, the gorgeous actress can be seen sandwiched between her friends as she poses for a selfie.

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, on the occasion of Diwali, Alia opted for a unique outfit as she wore a ‘special lehenga’ with names of karigars embroidered on it. Extending her wishes on the festival, she wrote, “This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead, I wore something different This lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people - the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months.Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali and hope everyone’s in the pink of health, just like my outfit.”

