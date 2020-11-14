  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diwali 2020: Big B, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee lead Bollywood in sending out wishes on the festival of lights

As Diwali, the festival of lights is here, wises from Bollywood have started coming in. From Amitabh Bachchan to Diljit Dosanjh, here's how celebs have sent out warm wishes amid an ongoing pandemic to fans.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: November 14, 2020 08:41 am
Diwali wishes from Bollywood 2020, amitabh bachchanDiwali 2020: Big B, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee lead Bollywood in sending out wishes on the festival of lights
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most awaited festivals in India every year is Diwali. The festival of lights signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. While many cultures have a different significance of the festival, it is celebrated by lighting diyas globally. And, since Diwali is here today, Bollywood has taken the lead in sending out wishes to fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and a few other big names from Bollywood have wished wealth, prosperity and happiness for all their fans on Deepavali. 

Always the first one to send out wishes, Big B took to social media to tweet an image related the lighting of over 5 and a half lakh diyas yesterday at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Big B expressed pride in the achievement and wished everyone, 'Happy Divali.' Moving ahead, Diljit Dosanjh, one of the popular Punjabi stars whose film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari hit the screens post theatre re-opening yesterday, also sent out wishes to everyone in the quirkiest manner. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, Diljit shared a video of dancing to a Punjabi number in the happiest manner. The adorable video of Diljit doping Bhangra on Diwali morning is bound to make you smile. With it, he wrote, "HAPPY DIWALI OYE." Following his Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari co-star, Manoj Bajpayee also wished all on Diwali. Nimrat Kaur also sent out sweet Diwali wishes to everyone with a tweet. She wrote, "This year Diwali feels especially blessed with family in times when being together has been such a rare luxury. May the light and love of this auspicious day bring with it great health and prosperity to all. Wishing all a very very #HappyDiwali." Further, Dharmendra shared a video and sent out lovely wishes to his fans on the occasion. 

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit, many other celebs like Sujoy Ghosh, Nagma, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Suri, Kunal Kohli, writer Reema Kagti and more sent out good wishes to fans on the occasion of Diwali. While we keep a close check on how Bollywood celebrates Diwali amid the ongoing pandemic, have a look at the wishes below.

Here are Bollywood wishes on Diwali:

Also Read|Diwali 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating with Tahira: Apni Sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

You may like these
Diwali 2020: Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on the occasion by sharing a throwback PHOTO with Jaya Bachchan
Diwali 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating with Tahira: Apni Sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon
Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Juhi Chawla & others send Dhanteras wishes to fans
Diwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly
Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter glam it up as they arrive at Siddhant Chaturvedi’s house for Diwali bash: PHOTOS
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur head to join Saif Ali Khan for Diwali; Malaika Arora leaves from airport; PHOTOS
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement