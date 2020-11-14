Diwali 2020: Big B, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee lead Bollywood in sending out wishes on the festival of lights

As Diwali, the festival of lights is here, wises from Bollywood have started coming in. From Amitabh Bachchan to Diljit Dosanjh, here's how celebs have sent out warm wishes amid an ongoing pandemic to fans.

One of the most awaited festivals in India every year is Diwali. The festival of lights signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. While many cultures have a different significance of the festival, it is celebrated by lighting diyas globally. And, since Diwali is here today, Bollywood has taken the lead in sending out wishes to fans. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and a few other big names from Bollywood have wished wealth, prosperity and happiness for all their fans on Deepavali.

Always the first one to send out wishes, Big B took to social media to tweet an image related the lighting of over 5 and a half lakh diyas yesterday at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Big B expressed pride in the achievement and wished everyone, 'Happy Divali.' Moving ahead, Diljit Dosanjh, one of the popular Punjabi stars whose film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari hit the screens post theatre re-opening yesterday, also sent out wishes to everyone in the quirkiest manner.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Diljit shared a video of dancing to a Punjabi number in the happiest manner. The adorable video of Diljit doping Bhangra on Diwali morning is bound to make you smile. With it, he wrote, "HAPPY DIWALI OYE." Following his Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari co-star, Manoj Bajpayee also wished all on Diwali. Nimrat Kaur also sent out sweet Diwali wishes to everyone with a tweet. She wrote, "This year Diwali feels especially blessed with family in times when being together has been such a rare luxury. May the light and love of this auspicious day bring with it great health and prosperity to all. Wishing all a very very #HappyDiwali." Further, Dharmendra shared a video and sent out lovely wishes to his fans on the occasion.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit, many other celebs like Sujoy Ghosh, Nagma, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Suri, Kunal Kohli, writer Reema Kagti and more sent out good wishes to fans on the occasion of Diwali. While we keep a close check on how Bollywood celebrates Diwali amid the ongoing pandemic, have a look at the wishes below.

Here are Bollywood wishes on Diwali:

T 3720 -Happy divali .. pic.twitter.com/omcV7M56R8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 13, 2020

HAPPY DIWALI OYE pic.twitter.com/yswbalNXwh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 14, 2020

Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar ....Dua karta hoon aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug to you all . pic.twitter.com/npXBvZ5Guu — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 14, 2020 HAPPY DIWALI TO YOU ALL — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 14, 2020

#HappyDiwali pls try not to burn crackers. Other ways to display & express emotions. #bandra has been beautifully lit up with lights all over, decorate your home & neighbourhood,poora desh waise hi khil uthega. #happynewyear2020 — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali all. May there be light over darkness. — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) November 14, 2020

Also Read|Diwali 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating with Tahira: Apni Sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon

