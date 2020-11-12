Diwali 2020: Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans on the occasion by sharing a throwback PHOTO with Jaya Bachchan

Just like many other celebs, Amitabh Bachchan has also extended his wishes for fans on the special occasion of Diwali. Check out his Instagram post.

The preparations for Diwali 2020 have already begun and how! People across the country are gearing up for the celebrations while adhering to the new rules and regulations amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Apart from others, the B-town celebs have also begun prepping for the festival of lights. Although there won’t be any huge star-studded parties this year as the previous times, celebs have made sure to wish their fans, well-wishers, and loved ones through their respective social media handles.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for sharing interesting and humorous social media posts, has now sent Diwali wishes to his fans through his personal handle. The Brahmastra star has shared a throwback monochrome picture of himself with wife and their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in the same post. Moreover, he writes in the caption, “Deepawali Ki Shubhakamnaya (Happy Diwali).” As soon as Big B shared this on his Instagram handle, wishes began pouring in for him on the part of the netizens.

Well, everyone is surely going to miss the Bachchan’s Diwali bash this year as they had decided to scrap the same owing to the COVID-19 crisis and ’s demise. Moreover, Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also lost her mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda earlier this year. Last year, numerous celebs belonging to the film fraternity like , , , Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, and others attended the Diwali party hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and his family.

