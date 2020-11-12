Diwali 2020: Amrita Rao reveals son Veer will be celebrating his first Diwali full Barjatya style with family

In a recent interview, Amrita Rao has shared her Diwali plans, her first-time motherhood experience and more.

Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their first baby on November 2. Recently, the couple revealed the name of their baby boy – Veer and also shared the first glimpse of him on social media. Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, Amrita Rao has shared her experience of becoming a mother, her Diwali plans with Veer, her childhood memories of the festival of lights and more. The actress said that this Diwali will be truly special for her as well as for her family.

About her feelings on being a new mother, the actress said, “A new mother is as newborn as her child. Every minute is a new learning.” She further said that it is the best feeling in the world.

When asked about how this year festival of lights will be for them, Amrita said that this Diwali will truly be special with their newborn. “The family is all together so our son Veer will be celebrating his first Diwali full Barjatya style with his dada-dadi, nana-nani, his bua and maasi and of course his parents,” added Amrita.

Later, when asked about when they are going to share a picture of their son and introduce him to the world, Amrita stated, “Well that's a question we both parents might take some time to answer.”

She further stated that this Diwali, they are going to celebrate at home. They are neither sending any gifts nor accepting any because they believe that safety comes first, emotions later. There will be also no crackers. “Diwali is a festival of lights and we will be celebrating it the way it should be minus the crackers with just the diyas and lights,” the actress said.

Talking about her childhood Diwali memories, she said there are many, but she fondly remembers the Diwali evening that she spent at Sushmita Sen's house on the rooftop which has a glass ceiling. That was during the shoot days of Main Hoon Na.

