Diwali 2020: Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan along with Bhoot Police team sends warm wishes to fans for festival

It is a working Diwali for ! Yes, the Gunday actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police in Dharamshala along with , Jacqueline Fernandez and . However, the love of his life, had jetted off to Dharamshala recently to celebrate Diwali with him. Now, Arjun has taken to his Instagram handle to share warm wishes for his fans on the occasion of Diwali. The actor has posted a fun video with the Bhoot Police team.

In the video, Arjun, Saif, Jacqueline and Yami can be seen trying to wish everyone a Happy Diwali but they fail every time whenever they try to say it together. In between the video, Taimur’s voice can be also heard calling Saif. The video is indeed funny but sweet as well. While sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “Wishing everyone a VERY Happy Diwali! #SaifAliKhan @jacquelinef143 @yamigautam @jaavedjaaferi @RameshTaurani @akshaipuri @pavankirpalani @jaya.taurani @tips #12thStreetEntertainment #BhootPolice.”

Earlier, in an interview with the Mid-Day, talking about his Diwali plans, Arjun said, "I am not going to meet my friends and family this Diwali and I will be working but I feel blessed and lucky that I am getting to work this year after all that we have seen.”

Talking about the work front, apart from Bhoot Police, Arjun will also be seen in a cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham. To note, John will be seen doing a cameo in the movie that will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Rakul.

