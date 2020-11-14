Diwali 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana on celebrating with Tahira: Apni Sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is shooting in Chandigarh for his film, took a break to head home to wife Tahira Kashyap and kids for Diwali 2020 celebrations. The Andhadhun actor shared a sneak peek of celebrations in times of COVID 19.

Every year, if there is a festival that we all wait for, it is Diwali. This year, Diwali is here but with a twist of social distancing, all thanks to the dreaded COVID 19 pandemic. Amid this, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is in his hometown currently shooting his next, is maintaining social distance from family for their safety and is staying at a hotel. However, last evening, on Choti Diwali, Ayushmann headed home to meet wife Tahira Kashyap and his kids. But, the actor continued to maintain social distancing and even shared proof of it on social media.

Quipping about the COVID 19 times, Ayushmann shared a photo with wife Tahira where he was seen standing at a distance from her. In the photo, while lights could be seen lit up, Ayushmann and Tahira were seen smiling at each other from a distance. The Andhadhun actor was seen clad in a black jacket with matching bottom and shoes and a cap. On the other hand, Tahira was seen sporting ethnic wear on the occasion of Choti Diwali. The couple smiled at each other and posed for a photo from a distance.

Sharing the photo, Ayushmann joked about the celebrations amid COVID 19. He wrote, "Apni Sagi biwi se social distancing kar raha hoon aaj kal. Kya din hai yeh? Humari taraf se choti Diwali mubarak."

Take a look at Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap's photo:

Meanwhile, a day back, Ayushmann's kids Virajveer and Varushka were busy making rangoli with mom Tahira at their home in Chandigarh. Tahira even shared the photo of the munchkins while they were making rangoli for Diwali celebrations. Ayushmann is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

