Diwali 2020: Inaaya Kemmu's celebration with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, grandparents is all about family love

On Diwali this year, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated with the latter's family and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The star couple shared cute photos of baby Inaaya enjoying family time on the festival of lights.

One of the most loved festivals across the world is that of Diwali as it brings light and happiness everywhere. The festival of lights marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated by Bollywood celebs also with fervour. This year, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating Diwali at home amid the ongoing pandemic with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. While yesterday Soha shared how Inaaya was prepping for Diwali at home by making a rangoli, today she shared glimpses from their celebration with family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a couple of endearing photos with her family. In the first photo, one could see Soha, Kunal and Inaaya decked up to celebrate Diwali. Little Inaaya could be seen holding a small 'fuljhadi' in her hand as she donned her favourite ethnic outfit for Diwali. On the other hand, in the second photo, Inaaya was seen clad in a lavender lehenga. The little munchkin was seen playing with her grandfather in the second photo and enjoying family time. Kunal too shared a complete family photo with his parents, sister, Soha and Inaaya in the frame and wished everyone on Diwali.

Sharing a photo with wife Soha, Kunal penned a heartfelt wish for everyone on Diwali. He wrote, "A very Happy Diwali to all of you

May all your fears worries and troubles disappear in the bright light of love compassion kindness and happiness. Wishing all of you a joyous and prosperous Diwali." Further, Soha shared a cute family photo with Inaaya, Kunal and wrote, "Mere tumhare sabke liye, happy Diwali!! #happydiwali #familygoals." Soha even shared a photo of Inaaya playing with her grandpa and wrote, "Just because you are a grandparent you don’t have to lose the child in you! #happychildrensday #happiness."

Take a look at Soha, Kunal and Inaaya's Diwali celebration:

Seeing how Soha and Kunal celebrated Diwali with their loved ones, fans could not stop gushing over the cuteness. Soha had even dropped a cute photo of Inaaya dressed in a yellow salwar kameez with a diya in her hand on her Instagram story as she wished all on Diwali. Every time the photos of Soha and Kunal's munchkin surface on social media, they leave fans in awe.

Also Read|Diwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×