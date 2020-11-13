  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is among the cutest star kids. Soha shared a glimpse of how Inaaya is preparing for Diwali this year and left fans in complete awe of the cutie.
25112 reads Mumbai
Inaaya Naumi KemmuDiwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Diwali is the festival of lights and for Bollywood stars, it brings cheer just like for everyone else. And speaking of cheer, the cutest star kid in Bollywood, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also busy prepping for celebrations at home with family. The little munchkin, who loves to indulge in art and craft, picked the right activity for her to join in the festivities at home. Inaaya was seen making a rangoli at home as her mom Soha Ali Khan dropped a candid glimpse of it. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a cute glimpse of her daughter Inaaya busy making rangoli at home. Clad in a cute red dress with a black belt, Inaaya was seen sitting on the floor. With her hands filled with purple colour, the cutie patootie was deeply engrossed in perfectly making the design for her rangoli at home. With help by her side, Inaaya managed to make a beautiful pattern on the floor. 

With the photo, Soha wrote, "Happy Diwali." The cute glimpse of Soha and Kunal's daughter making rangoli on Diwali is surely going to tug at your heartstrings. 

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's photo of Inaaya:

Meanwhile, a day back, Soha shared how Inaaya had dolled up in a pretty white outfit for Diwali. The little munchkin often lights up the internet with her cute photos. And as Diwali is around the corner, we can expect Inaaya to have a gala time at home with her parents, Soha and Kunal. 

Also Read|Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys the weather as dad Kunal Kemmu gives her a piggyback ride; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

You may like these
Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying reading at home & it’s beyond adorable
PHOTOS: Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu spend quality time as they step out together in city
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoys art therapy on weekend with mum Soha Ali Khan & her cute OOTD is unmissable; See Pic
Soha Ali Khan takes us inside Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 'dog day afternoon' and it is adorable; See PHOTOS
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya goofs around with a dog; Actress gushes 'You're cute'
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu turns three: Soha Ali Khan pens a sweet birthday note for her daughter
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement