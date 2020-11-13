Diwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is among the cutest star kids. Soha shared a glimpse of how Inaaya is preparing for Diwali this year and left fans in complete awe of the cutie.

Diwali is the festival of lights and for Bollywood stars, it brings cheer just like for everyone else. And speaking of cheer, the cutest star kid in Bollywood, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is also busy prepping for celebrations at home with family. The little munchkin, who loves to indulge in art and craft, picked the right activity for her to join in the festivities at home. Inaaya was seen making a rangoli at home as her mom Soha Ali Khan dropped a candid glimpse of it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a cute glimpse of her daughter Inaaya busy making rangoli at home. Clad in a cute red dress with a black belt, Inaaya was seen sitting on the floor. With her hands filled with purple colour, the cutie patootie was deeply engrossed in perfectly making the design for her rangoli at home. With help by her side, Inaaya managed to make a beautiful pattern on the floor.

With the photo, Soha wrote, "Happy Diwali." The cute glimpse of Soha and Kunal's daughter making rangoli on Diwali is surely going to tug at your heartstrings.

Take a look at Soha Ali Khan's photo of Inaaya:

Meanwhile, a day back, Soha shared how Inaaya had dolled up in a pretty white outfit for Diwali. The little munchkin often lights up the internet with her cute photos. And as Diwali is around the corner, we can expect Inaaya to have a gala time at home with her parents, Soha and Kunal.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

