Diwali 2020: Irrfan’s wife recalls time when he fed his kids: He has fed them right things to now walk alone

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of the late actor along with their elder son Babil to wish everyone on Children’s Day and Diwali.

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar made our day by sharing a throwback picture of the late actor along with their elder son Babil on Instagram. Sutapa, who often updates her Instagram feed with photos of her late husband Irrfan, did something similar on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. She made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old picture of the actor and her son adorably posing for the camera. Sutapa accompanied the photo with a beautiful note to wish everyone on the occasion of Children’s Day and Diwali.

While sharing the throwback picture, Sutapa wrote, “Diwali Ages ago when baba had to feed them and he has fed them right things to now walk alone. irrfan may you shine upon them always from the world of stars #Happychildren'sday#happydiwali.”

A few days ago, Irrfan’s son Babil shared an adorable throwback picture of his mom and dad. In the caption, he wrote, "It's true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you've dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn't so blue, when the sun is setting over you."

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, due to a colon infection. He was best known for several hit films such as Haider, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, Piku, The Lunchbox among others. Irrfan also worked in several international projects like Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, Inferno, Life Of Pi and The Namesake. The film Angrezi Medium remains Irrfan Khan’s last project.

Credits :Sutapa Sikdar Instagram

