Diwali 2020: Janhvi Kapoor follows Sridevi’s footsteps to celebrate the festival: We’ll do small puja at home

On the occasion of Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on her plans to celebrate the festival of light.

Diwali is here and while COVID 19 pandemic has dampened the spirit of the festival, everyone has their own plans to celebrate the festival of light. From enjoying the traditional food, to making rangoli and enjoying time with the family, people have been doing everything to make the most of the festive vibe. Amid this, Janhvi Kapoor is also looking forward to celebrating Diwali with her family. In fact, she is planning to follow her mommy ’s festival to celebrate Diwali this year.

Talking about the same, Janhvi remembered Sridevi and told Times of India, “My mom would always say that on the day of Diwali, on New Year and our birthdays, we should wear something new and bright. I will definitely wear something new, and I will be dressing up after a really long time, so I am excited about it. We will do a small puja at home like we always do, and that will be our celebration.” She also spoke about how their residence will be decorated and said, “My mom had a well-oiled system for what had to be done and all the prep that was required for the festival at home. So, our main house staff sets up the house and decks it up with lights, flowers and diyas.”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor was recently papped with niece Shanaya Kapoor, nephew Jahan Kapoor and sister in law Maheep Kapoor ahead of their Diwali celebration. While Boney was dressed in kurta pyjama, Maheep and Shanaya looked elegant in their desi outfits. Take a look:

To note, Boney Kapoor had been in a festive mode for a week as he had flown to wife Sridevi’s ancestral house in Chennai. In fact, he even enjoyed a quality time with his daughters Khushi and Janvhi on his birthday on November 11.

