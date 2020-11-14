Diwali 2020: Kangana Ranaut shares sister in law's grihapravesh PHOTOS as she celebrates with Rangoli & Aksht

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share endearing photos with her sister-in-law Ritu, brother Aksht and Rangoli Chandel. The Thalaivi star wished all on the occasion of Diwali and shared the happiness of her sister-in-law's grihapravesh.

Diwali is a festival of lights for all and it brings joy, peace and prosperity across the world. But for , this year's Diwali brought even more happiness as she and her family welcomed her brother's bride, Ritu into their family. Recently, Kangana's brother Aksht got hitched to Ritu in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur and the actress shared gorgeous photos from the wedding on social media. However, today, on Diwali, Kangana dropped photos of her sister-in-law's grihapravesh as she welcomed her into their family's home.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared photos with Ritu, Aksht and Rangoli Chandel. In the photos, Kangana could be seen clad in a gorgeous white kurta with a bottle green churidaar and a beautiful dupatta. With it, she is seen donning stunning earrings. Her perfectly done hair and makeup added a beautiful charm to her ethnic look for her sister-in-law's grihapravesh. Rangoli too was seen sporting an ethnic look for the day as she joined Kangana, Aksht and Ritu in posing for stunning photos.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "दीपावली के दिन महालक्ष्मी घर आती है, हमारे घर भी देवी आ रही है, आज हमारी भाभी पहली बार अपने घर आ रही है इस रस्म को अंदरेरा ( grihapravesh) कहते हैं, सबको दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ #HappyDiwali2020 #दीपावली ( On Diwali, Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to people's house. In our house too, Devi is entering. Today, our bhabhi will come to her house. This ritual is called 'Andrera' Wishing you all Happy Diwali.)

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's wish:

