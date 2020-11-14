  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diwali 2020: Kangana Ranaut shares sister in law's grihapravesh PHOTOS as she celebrates with Rangoli & Aksht

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share endearing photos with her sister-in-law Ritu, brother Aksht and Rangoli Chandel. The Thalaivi star wished all on the occasion of Diwali and shared the happiness of her sister-in-law's grihapravesh.
492 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut wishes all on Diwali on sister in law grihapraveshDiwali 2020: Kangana Ranaut shares sister in law's grihapravesh PHOTOS as she celebrates with Rangoli & Aksht
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Diwali is a festival of lights for all and it brings joy, peace and prosperity across the world. But for Kangana Ranaut, this year's Diwali brought even more happiness as she and her family welcomed her brother's bride, Ritu into their family. Recently, Kangana's brother Aksht got hitched to Ritu in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur and the actress shared gorgeous photos from the wedding on social media. However, today, on Diwali, Kangana dropped photos of her sister-in-law's grihapravesh as she welcomed her into their family's home. 

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared photos with Ritu, Aksht and Rangoli Chandel. In the photos, Kangana could be seen clad in a gorgeous white kurta with a bottle green churidaar and a beautiful dupatta. With it, she is seen donning stunning earrings. Her perfectly done hair and makeup added a beautiful charm to her ethnic look for her sister-in-law's grihapravesh. Rangoli too was seen sporting an ethnic look for the day as she joined Kangana, Aksht and Ritu in posing for stunning photos. 

Sharing the photos on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "दीपावली के दिन महालक्ष्मी घर आती है, हमारे घर भी देवी आ रही है, आज हमारी भाभी पहली बार अपने घर आ रही है इस रस्म को अंदरेरा ( grihapravesh) कहते हैं, सबको दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ #HappyDiwali2020 #दीपावली ( On Diwali, Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to people's house. In our house too, Devi is entering. Today, our bhabhi will come to her house. This ritual is called 'Andrera' Wishing you all Happy Diwali.)

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's wish:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

You may like these
Diwali 2020: Akshay Kumar ANNOUNCES new film Ram Setu; Shares two magnanimous posters leaving fans excited
Salman Khan goes all traditional as he wishes fans 'Happy Diwali & prosperous New Year'; See PHOTO
Diwali 2020: Karan Johar wishes fans ‘love and positivity’ as he pens a note on the festival of lights
Diwali 2020: Shilpa Shetty follows ‘solemn annual tradition’ with son as she starts festivities with rangoli
Happy Diwali: John Abraham has a PAWfect wish for fans as he drops cute throwback photos with furry friends
Diwali 2020: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor join others in wishing fans on festival of lights
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement