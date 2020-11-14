Diwali 2020: Karan Johar wishes fans ‘love and positivity’ as he pens a note on the festival of lights

On the occasion of Diwali, Karan Johar took to his social media handle to extend his wishes. Check out his tweet.

is known to host grand parties in Bollywood. His starry bashes are attended by the who’s and who of Bollywood. Be it any occasion or festivity, the filmmaker makes headlines for his parties. And on the occasion of Diwali 2020, KJo threw a cosy pre-Diwali bash for his dear B-town pals. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Manish Malhotra and Maheep Kapoor were spotted arriving at Karan’s home on Tuesday night.

The Dharma Productiions' Head Honcho is an avid social media user and treats fans with some amazing pictures. On the occasion of Diwali, Karan wished his fans ‘love and positivity.’ He tweeted, “Happy Diwali to you and yours.... lots of love and positivity always....let there always be light ...the light of knowledge...the light of love ... and the light of self awareness …” Apart from him, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and took to their respective social media handles to extend their greetings.

Check out Karan Johar’s tweet:

Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness....pic.twitter.com/gYtayVE3yo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2020

On a related note, Big B took to his Twitter handle and tweeted an image related to the lighting of over 5 and a half lakh diyas yesterday at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The megastar expressed pride in the achievement and wished everyone, “Happy Divali.” Junior Bachchan on the other hand tweeted, “Wish you all a very happy, healthy, peaceful and safe Diwali.” Wishing her fans, Kiara said, “Happy Diwali May God bless you and your family with health, happiness, love and light!” Needless to say, our B-town stars are celebrating the festival of lights with great fervour and zeal.

