Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send special wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion

On the occasion of Diwali, rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective social media handles to extend wishes.

Diwali, one the most auspicious festival in India, is here and the social media is flooded with best wishes. While several celebs have been powering love on social media, joining them was rumoured lovebirds and Vicky Kaushal. The duo took to their respective social media handles to share special wishes to their massive fan following. Katrina, who had recently returned from the Maldives from a shoot, took to her Instagram story on the occasion of festival of lights as sent Diwali wishes.

Katrina shared a beautiful picture of a lit diya on social media. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali”. On the other hand, her rumoured beau Vicky, who has been an avid social media user and has been sharing his workout pics lately, decided to flaunt his creative side on Diwali 2020. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor opted for the creative mode on Instagram story. He wrote, “Happy Diwali!!!” followed by three burning diya stickers.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali wish for their fans:

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a heartwarming wish on the occasion of Diwali as she posted a boomerang video wherein she can be seen spending quality time with husband and son Taimur Ali Khan by a bonfire. Along with the cute video, the Good Newwz actress has also shared a note to wish everyone a Happy Diwali and wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy.”

