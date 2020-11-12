Diwali 2020: Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan to Malaika Arora, stars who dazzled at celebrations last year

Numerous Bollywood celebs attended the star-studded Diwali parties hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor last year. Check out the throwback pictures.

Diwali is here and the preparations for the same have already begun. However, this year, people have decided to keep the celebrations within the confines of their respective homes owing to the COVID-19 crisis. But one thing is for sure that the pandemic has not been able to dampen the festive spirits of the people. Bollywood is also looking forward to celebrating the festival of lights this year. However, it won’t be the same star-studded Diwali as it used to be in the previous years.

Usually, many B-Town celebs host grand parties on the special occasion which is attended by the members of the film fraternity. However, many of these bigwigs have chosen to scrap the grand parties this time and the reasons are quite obvious. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also known to host Diwali parties, will be scaling it down this year owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Moreover, the Bachchan family also lost Ritu Nanda earlier this year who happens to be Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law.

However, a few of the B-town celebs are likely to host mini celebrations on Diwali 2020. While we wait for the pictures and videos of their private celebrations, let’s take a look back into the star-studded Diwali celebrations from last year. Right from Amitabh Bachchan to Karan Johar, many of them hosted grand parties in 2019 which were attended by the likes of almost every B-town celeb. For instance, the internet was abuzz with pictures of celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Dia Mirza, and others as they attended the Bachchan’s Diwali bash.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, another individual who turned host for a Diwali party last year was Karan Johar. Celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others graced the filmmaker’s grand Diwali bash in 2019. Apart from that, Anil Kapoor also hosted another bash at his house that was attended by the likes of his daughter Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others.

