Diwali 2020: Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi share a glimpse of their house lit up with diyas; See PHOTOS

On the occasion of Diwali, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi have shared a glimpse of their house. Check out the pictures.

Today, on the occasion of Diwali, everyone including Bollywood celebrities have decorated and lit up their houses. One such star is actress Lara Dutta, who is all decked up to celebrate the festival of lights with her near and dear ones. The Partner actress along with husband Mahesh Bhupathi is celebrating the festival with great enthusiasm and the couple has lit up their house with diyas and lighting. The former tennis player shared a glimpse of his house on his Instagram.

Mahesh shared some amazing pictures wherein his house can be seen beautifully decorated with diyas and lights. He also posted a picture with Lara wherein the couple can be seen hugging each other. Besides this, Mahesh also posted pictures with his family members and dear friends. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “House is Diwali ready !! #family #happydiwali.” Kundra too shared a glimpse of her house decoration and kicked off the festivities by making an annual rangoli with her son Viaan. In the video shared on her Instagram, the Dhadkan stars’ house in the backdrop can be seen beautifully decked up with lights.

Check out Mahesh Bhupathi’s Instagram post:

Earlier, ahead of Diwali, Ayushmaan Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap gave a sneak peek of her house decoration. In the pictures, her house was seen decorated with beautiful fairy lights. On a related note, on the occasion of Diwali, celebrities are sending out their greetings to fans on social media. Few of them are sharing the glimpses of their house decorations on social media.

While many are celebrating the festival of lights at their home, Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her son Taimur jetted off to Dharamshala, where is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. They are going to celebrate a quiet Diwali this year in the lap of nature.

Credits :Mahesh Bhupathi Instagram

