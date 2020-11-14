Diwali 2020: Parents to be Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli send heartwarming wishes to fans on festival of lights

On the occasion of the festival of lights, soon to be parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media handles to wish fans a 'happy and safe' Diwali. While Anushka kept it simple, Virat shared a video wish for fans.

The festival of lights, Diwali is here and wishes have been pouring in from Bollywood celebs on social media for fans. Speaking of this, soon to be parents, Virat Kohli and took to their social media handles to share heartfelt wishes for fans on the occasion. Virat recently completed the IPl 2020 tour with pregnant wife Anushka, who often was spotted in the stands cheering for hubby. On Diwali, the couple took to their social media handles and sent out sweet wishes for fans.

While Anushka shared a photo that had 'Happy Diwali' written over it with a diya, Virat shared a video where he wished all a safe and prosperous Diwali. In the video, Virat urged all fans to not burst crackers this Diwali and to spend time with family on the occasion. He suggested fans should enjoy the festival of lights with sweets and their loved ones. Sharing the video, Virat wrote, "Happy Diwali #ShubhDiwali2020 #ReelsWaliDiwali."

The couple is all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. They had announced the same on social media a few months ago. They shared an endearing post to announce the pregnancy on social media and left the internet in awe. Since then, whenever Anushka shares a cute photo of herself on social media, fans go berserk to see her pregnancy glow. Recently, Anushka also celebrated Virat's birthday in Dubai. Anushka had shared adorable photos from their dinner and it left the internet gushing over the two. Recently, reports came in that Virat will return from Australia tour after his first test match as he requested for paternity leave from BCCI.

Take a look at Virat and Anushka's wish for Diwali:

