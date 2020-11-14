Diwali 2020: Parents to be Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan spend time with Taimur by bonfire as they wish all

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are spending a quiet Diwali with son Taimur in Dharamshala. The actress has now taken to her Instagram handle to wish everyone a very Happy Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her son Taimur had jetted off to Dharamshala, where is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police. They are going to celebrate a quiet Diwali this year in the lap of nature. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their Diwali celebration. The diva has shared a boomerang video wherein she can be seen spending quality time with husband Saif and son Taimur by a bonfire.

Along with the cute video, the Good Newwz actress has also shared a note to wish everyone a Happy Diwali. Kareena’s caption read as, “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy.” In the video, Kareena and Taimur can be seen wearing all whites while Saif is wearing a black kurta. Mom-to-be Kareena is glowing in the video. Further, Saif and Kareena are all set to welcome their second child in 2021.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest post for Diwali 2020 here:

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, while talking about her Diwali plans, Kareena said: “It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine.” She also said that going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great as it’s been a year since they have been at home for a long duration.

Further, Kareena also said that they are planning to keep the 2020 Diwali celebration very quiet and spend as much time in the open as they can. “It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year,” Bebo added.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×