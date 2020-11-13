Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Juhi Chawla & others send Dhanteras wishes to fans

Ahead of Diwali, Bollywood celebs are celebrating Dhanteras today. From Sara Ali Khan to Malaika Arora, many celebs sent out good wishes to fans and hoped Goddess Laxmi would bless all.

One of the most anticipated festivals in India every year is Diwali. However, owing to the COVID 19 pandemic, this year Diwali celebrations are low key everywhere including in Bollywood. However, that does not stop celebs from sending out good wishes to fans. On the occasion of Dhanteras, ahead of Diwali, many stars like Sara Ali Khan, , Milind Soman, Juhi Chawla and more sent out good wishes to all their fans. While Dhanteras is celebrated just a day before Diwali, many stars also have sent out Diwali wishes along with it.

Talking about Malaika Arora, as she headed out of Mumbai to Dharamshala to be with beau on Diwali, she penned a sweet wish for fans on the occasion of Dhanteras. Malaika wrote, "Dhanteras aur Diwali ke iss shubh avsar par kaamna karti hoon ki aap sabhi ke ghar pe Laxmiji ka niwaas ho aur Corona ka naash ho." With the sweet wish, Malaika shared a sweet video where she was seen twirling in her lehenga while she was on the sets of her show, India's Best Dancer.

Moving ahead, Sara Ali Khan picked a cute way to wish all on Dhanteras. She shared a video of her cute 'knock knock' joke with and wished fans on the occasion. Sharing it on her Instagram handle, Sara wrote, "Happy Dhanteras to everyone Wishing you all- lots of health, wealth and dry fruits!." The same video was also shared by Varun and he too wished fans on Dhanteras. Apart from this, Milin Soman, Juhi Chawla, Isha Koppikar, Tanishaa Mukherjee, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Zareen Khan also sent good wishes for Dhanteras to fans on social media and wished all wealth and prosperity ahead of Diwali.

Take a look at celeb wishes on Dhanteras:

Happy Dhanteras from mine to yours! pic.twitter.com/mUCVFzYuV9 — Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) November 13, 2020

Travelled to the hills to avoid the noise, smoke and fumes this week ! Will light a small diya with @5Earthy under a tree to give thanks for the good in this world happy Dhanteras! pic.twitter.com/1KwrsPH7wA — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) November 13, 2020

#Dhanteras is celebrated as Birthday of Dhanvantri, father of Medicine and Ayurveda.

The REAL DHAN is our Health. So today, let's all pray for each other and our families for the Best of Health for everyone, Physical, Spiritual Emotional and Mental.

Subh Dhanteras — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 13, 2020

My darling daughter has her Diwali cleaning started Here is wishing you and your family a Happy Dhanteras. May you blessed with the biggest wealth of all time, Happiness https://t.co/qBIBfOVdYw — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) November 13, 2020

May this Dhanteras Goddess Laxmi endow you with opulence and prosperity and happiness! Wishing many bright future in your life. Shubh Dhanteras. pic.twitter.com/s0i7mfgxop — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) November 13, 2020

Also Read|Diwali 2020: Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is busy prepping her Rangoli as mom Soha Ali Khan captures her candidly

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×