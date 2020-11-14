Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan pens heartwarming note on the festival of light; Wishes everyone lots of happiness
On the occasion of Diwali today, Sara Ali Khan has wished everyone happiness and good health.
As the nation is celebrating the holy festival of Diwali, wishes have been pouring on social media for the festival of light. And now Sara Ali Khan has sent Diwali wishes to the fans as she has shared a beautiful pic of herself dressed in traditional outfit.
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
You may like these
Coolie No 1’s Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan pose for a selfie with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra at a Diwali bash
Diwali 2020: Shahid Kapoor emphasises upon family time as he shares a pic of beautiful ‘messed up’ rangoli
Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time for a romantic comedy? Here's what we know
Diwali 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Juhi Chawla & others send Dhanteras wishes to fans
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans to celebrate Diwali as he used to; Requests to help the needy
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
DRUGGIE Sara after HONEYMOONING in Thailand how do u act like SSR who?
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Simply Gorgeous!!!