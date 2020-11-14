Diwali 2020: Shahid Kapoor emphasises upon family time as he shares a pic of beautiful ‘messed up’ rangoli

On the occasion of Diwali, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput share heartfelt wishes to their fans with specials posts on Instagram.

It’s Diwali today and while the nation is all excited to celebrate this festival of light, the social media is inundated with messages, pics and best wishes for the auspicious occasion. In fact, several celebrities have also shared heartfelt messages to extend Diwali wishes to the fans across the world. Amid this, ’s post for Diwali has taken over the internet by a storm as he has shared a glimpse of Diwali decoration at him home along with the sending love to his massive fan army.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor shared a pic of a Diwali special colourful rangoli with the message “Happy Diwali” written along. While this peacock design Rangoli left us in awe, it did appear to be a little messed which was adding on to its beauty. In the caption, Shahid emphasised on the value of family time and urged everyone to fill their heart with love. “Happy Diwali to you all. Here’s to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go,” he captioned the image. On the other hand, Mir also shared an appealing pic of lit diya and wrote, “Wishing you Happy and Healthy Diwali. With Love, Shahid, Mira, Misha & Zain.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Diwali wishes:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial Jersey which happens to be the remake of a Telugu sports drama of the same name. The Kabir Singh actor will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the movie which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

