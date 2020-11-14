Diwali 2020: Shilpa Shetty follows ‘solemn annual tradition’ with son as she starts festivities with rangoli

Shilpa Shetty Kundra kicks off Diwali festivities by making annual rangoli with son Viaan. Check out the video.

When it comes to celebrating Diwali, our B-town celebrities are known to host grand parties and celebrate the festival of lights with great zeal. This year, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrities have chosen to keep it simple yet memorable by ringing in the festival with their near and dear ones. As we speak of this, Kundra is leaving no stone unturned to make this year’s Diwali special. An avid social media user, Shilpa has shared an amazing video on her Instagram wherein the diva can be seen preparing rangoli with her son Viaan. She started the festivities by making annual rangoli with her son.

In the video, the Dhadkan star looked lovely in a pink saree and elegant half-tie hairdo. Little Viaan can be seen beaming with joy as he looks all excited for the festival of lights and helped his mother in making rangoli. In the backdrop, the actress’ house can be seen beautifully decorated with lights.

Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote, “The most colourful and beautiful time of the year is here! On the first day of DIWALI, following our solemn annual tradition, Viaan & I got down to some serious Rangoli-making. It’s a beautiful way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our house on this very auspicious occasion Here’s wishing all of you a very Happy Dhanteras May Lakshmi Maa & Lord Kuber bless all of you abundantly!@rajkundra9.”

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post:

On the occasion of Diwali, Bollywood celebs took to social media to extend their wishes. Amitabh Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh among others have wished wealth, prosperity and happiness for all their fans on Diwali. Big B took to his social media and tweeted an image related to the lighting of over 5 and a half lakh diyas yesterday at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The megastar expressed pride in the achievement and wished everyone, “Happy Divali.”

Read Also: Diwali 2020: Kiara Advani, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan join others in wishing fans on festival of lights

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Share your comment ×