Diwali 2020: Suhana Khan revisits celebrations from 2018 and shares a photo planting a kiss on AbRam's cheek

Suhana Khan took a walk down the memory lane and revisited the Diwali celebrations at Mannat back in 2018. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a photo from the party featuring AbRam.

Who could forget and 's starry Diwali party from 2018! The who's who of Bollywood attended the party! From Kajol to , and Kareena Kapoor Khan, you name it and almost every big B-Town star was present at the occasion. As we missed watching them come together under one roof and lighting up our timeline, Suhana took a quick walk down the memory lane to share a picture from the party featuring her brother AbRam.

In the photo shared on her Instagram Stories, Suhana is seen kneeling down and planting a kiss on AbRam's cheek while the adorable munchkin has his attention on the cameras. The gorgeous star daughter refused to let go on AbRam's hand while she showered him with love in the shot. Suhana shared the photo with the caption, "Diwali 2018" along with a heart emoji.

Check out the photo below:

Suhana's throwback photo came hours after Shah Rukh shared a selfie to wish his fans. The actor said, "Happy Diwali to one and all... may the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness and love. May all your troubles be overcome and let's pray that this Diwali sets the tone for a brighter, happier life ahead."

ICYMI, check out the post below:

Suhana had our attention recently when she joined her siblings to celebrate King Khan's birthday in Dubai followed by a sweet wish for brother . Check it out in the link below.

Suhana spent the lockdown in Mumbai with her parents. She is currently studying at New York University. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan calls Aryan Khan her 'bestie' as she wishes him ahead of his birthday; See POST

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×