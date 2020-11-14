  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Diwali 2020: Sushmita Sen shares a pic with beau Rohman Shawal & daughters: Here’s to looking up in gratitude

On the occasion of Diwali, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her along with her partner Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.
32498 reads Mumbai
Sushmita Sen shares a pic with beau Rohman ShawalDiwali 2020: Sushmita Sen shares a pic with beau Rohman Shawal & daughters: Here’s to looking up in gratitude
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Diwali is all about spending quality time with loved ones. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her along with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee. The actress was recently spotted at the airport with her daughters while they headed for a vacation. This year, many celebrities are celebrating Diwali away from the city and one of them is Sushmita Sen.

Today, she has shared a picture from their vacation. In the picture, all of them can be seen wearing winter garments. Sushmita has also wished her fans Happy Diwali in her post. She wrote, “Here’s to looking up in gratitude!!!Happpyyyyy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you love, health, light & hope!! Wonderful times ahead  #duggadugga Collective hug from Alisah, Renée @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly  I love you guys!!!”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s latest post here:

The actress is extremely active when it comes to fitness and health. Sushmita recently shared a photo of herself at the gym flaunting her toned back post-workout. Take a look:

A few days ago, she shared a gorgeous picture from one of her photo shoots. In the caption, she wrote,” I AM a woman, fragile, sensitive & often vulnerable…I thrive in love!! But make no mistake…I don’t need rescuing, for I AM my own Knight in shining armour!!”

Also Read: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl oblige the paparazzi with PHOTOS as they step out of a clinic in Mumbai

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

You may like these
Sushmita Sen is 'back in the groove' as she flaunts fit bod & kicks off her birthday month; BF Rohman loves it
Sushmita Sen drops a stunning PHOTO & pens a note on self belief; Says 'I'm my own Knight in shining armour'
Sushmita Sen looks perfect as she is 'Caught in the moment and finds balance in moving & being present'; PHOTO
Sushmita Sen's charismatic gaze in THIS gorgeous photo as she urges to 'look within' leaves fans mesmerized
Sushmita Sen matches her mask with BF Rohman as she steps out with him & daughters Renee & Alisah; See PHOTOS
Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl give a hilarious reply to a fan who asks them when are they getting married
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Cougar

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement