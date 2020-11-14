Diwali 2020: Sushmita Sen shares a pic with beau Rohman Shawal & daughters: Here’s to looking up in gratitude

On the occasion of Diwali, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her along with her partner Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

For actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Diwali is all about spending quality time with loved ones. The actor took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture of her along with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee. The actress was recently spotted at the airport with her daughters while they headed for a vacation. This year, many celebrities are celebrating Diwali away from the city and one of them is Sushmita Sen.

Today, she has shared a picture from their vacation. In the picture, all of them can be seen wearing winter garments. Sushmita has also wished her fans Happy Diwali in her post. She wrote, “Here’s to looking up in gratitude!!!Happpyyyyy Diwali to you & all your loved ones!!! Wishing you love, health, light & hope!! Wonderful times ahead #duggadugga Collective hug from Alisah, Renée @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly I love you guys!!!”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s latest post here:

The actress is extremely active when it comes to fitness and health. Sushmita recently shared a photo of herself at the gym flaunting her toned back post-workout. Take a look:

A few days ago, she shared a gorgeous picture from one of her photo shoots. In the caption, she wrote,” I AM a woman, fragile, sensitive & often vulnerable…I thrive in love!! But make no mistake…I don’t need rescuing, for I AM my own Knight in shining armour!!”

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

