Diwali 2020: Tahira Kashyap is all geared up for the festival as she & her kids decorate lanterns; See PHOTOS

Diwali preparations are going on in full swing at Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap’s house. The star wife shares an adorable pictures of her kids decorating the lanterns. Take a look.
When it comes to celebrating Diwali, our Bollywood celebrities are known to make the most of it. Keeping in mind the Covid 19, this year mostly celebs have planned to ring in the festival of lights with their near and dear ones. Few of the stars have already begun the preparations for the festival. And one such star is Ayushmaan Khurana’s wife Tahira Kashyap as she has been giving us glimpses of how she is preparing for the festival this year. Back in October, the star wife gave a sneak peek of her house beautifully decorated with fairy lights. Needless to say, Diwali preparations are going on in full swing at their house.

Today, the author has shared a collage of amazing pictures of her kids decorating the home. She wrote, “And the team is back! This time for Diwali decorations! you can hire us too #lantern #diwalidecorations #diy.” In the pictures, kids can be seen beaming with smiles as they look all excited decorating lanterns. Going by the post, it is evident that Tahira is all geared up to celebrate the festival.

Check out Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the team is back! This time for Diwali decorations! you can hire us too #lantern #diwalidecorations #diy

A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) on

Meanwhile, talking about B-town’s Diwali plans, Kareena Kapoor Khan  and Saif Ali Khan will be celebrating the festival in the pretty locales of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Soon, the actress and her son Taimur will join Saif, who is already there for his film’s shoot. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan and Ekta Kapoor have ditched their grand Diwali parties this year.

Read Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan to celebrate Diwali in Dharamshala: We plan to keep it very quiet

Credits :Tahira Kashyap Instagram

