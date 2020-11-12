Diwali 2020: Tara Sutaria reveals favourite ritual as she talks of her plans; Urges all not to burst crackers

Tara Sutaria is among the popular stars in Bollywood. Ahead of Diwali 2020, Tara opened up about her celebration plans this year and also sent out an important message for all amid the ongoing pandemic.

Diwali 2020 is here and it is a perfect festive time for all. Even Bollywood celebs love to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones and speaking of this, Diwali this year will be different for Tara Sutaria. The gorgeous Marjaavaan star will be celebrating at home with her family sans her sister Pia Sutaria. Tara opened up about her Diwali celebration plans this year in a recent chat and even urged all to not burst crackers and be careful amid the pandemic.

In a chat with Times Of India, Tara shared that Diwali this year will be memorable for her due to different reasons. She shared that her sister Pia Sutaria has moved to London and hence, she will celebrate with her parents at home. Further, Tara shared that she will decorate her house with lights and even indulge in video chats with other members of her clan. Further, being a foodie, Tara was excited about the sweets that will be made at home this year. While Tara did reveal she will miss the Diwali Bollywood parties, she agreed that it is best for all.

On no Diwali parties this year, Tara said, "This year, grand celebrations will most probably not happen in the industry, but that’s the most responsible choice we can make. Otherwise, our efforts over the last six-seven months would be in vain." Further, talking about her favourite Diwali ritual, Tara shared that she loves to go mall hopping with her friends for shopping. She said, "This year, I did online shopping for Diwali and my birthday that’s coming up in a few days. It’s not the same as going out, but I absolutely love shopping, so, I didn’t give it a miss."

Talking about crackers, Tara urged all to not burst crackers and instead enjoy Diwali with family. She said, "I don’t burst crackers. I don’t like to do that, because it causes a lot of noise and air pollution. I also love animals and crackers really frighten them." The gorgeous star recalled how when she and her sister Pia were little, they would celebrate Diwali with parents. But, she shared that as they grew up, they started heading to their own friends' places for celebrations.

Meanwhile, Tara had been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. The star was last seen in Marjaavaan with . She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, Tara also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with , and John Abraham. Recently, Tara attended a family get-together at beau Aadar Jain's place and the photos from the celebration went viral on social media.

Credits :Times Of India

