Diwali 2021: Kajol & Ajay Devgn make for a power couple as they pose with Tanuja, Yug & Tanisha; PICS

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the hottest couples of their times. Be it on-screen or off-screen, their Jodi has always managed to grab everyone’s attention and fans love to see the two together. Well, it was Diwali and everyone took to their social media handles to post a picture with their families as they celebrated the festival of lights. Kajol too took to her Instagram handle to post a picture with her family and indeed she looked ravishing in a saree.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajol posted a picture of her in a white saree with a red border as she happily posed with hubby Ajay Devgn and son Yug. Ajay and Yug wore black pathani suits and were twinning. Kajol rested her head on her son’s head and held him close to her. Sharing this picture she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very very happy Diwali … missing my baby girl so much today #familyfirst #silentcelebrations #funfoodandpeople.” Later she took to her Instagram story to post a picture where Tanisha and Tanuja also accompanied them. Tanuja looked stunning in a saree and even today looks gorgeous. Tanisha on the other hand stunned in a green saree.

Take a look:

It was earlier reported that veteran actress Tanuja gifted her daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Dhaka muga silk sarees for the festive season. Tanuja's regular saree dealer's village was ravaged by flash floods last year and he rebuilt it and came with fresh stocks for Tanuja.

