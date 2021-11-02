Diwali 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty & others shower fans with Dhanteras wishes

It is that time of the year again when everyone’s house is lit up and the vibe is completely festive. Everyone is gearing up for Diwali and the festivities begin from today. November 2. Two days before Diwali is celebrated as Dhanteras when people usually go shopping for gold or silver items for their gold. Social media is filled with Dhantera wishes and even our Bollywood celebrities are not left behind in this. From Kangana Ranaut to Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others took to their social media handles to wish their fans and followers on Dhanteras.

Taking to her Instagram handle Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of her holding a golden lit diya in her hand. She can be seen looking away from the camera in an upward direction and looks stunning in a pink outfit. Sharing the picture she wrote, “As the Festival of Lights begins… light up your lives with positivity, happiness, gratitude, love, and smiles… Happy Dhanteras, Happy Diwali.

Stay healthy, stay happy!” Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of a pot filled with gold coins. Preity Zinta too posted a similar picture of a beautiful pot filled with gold coins to wish everyone Happy Dhanteras. Neha Dhupia’s wish was filled with motherly love. Anil Kapoor too took to his Instagram story to post a picture of three golden pots filled with gold coins and the symbol of Goddess Laxmi’s feet.

Take a look at all the Dhantera wishes:

