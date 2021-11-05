Diwali 2021: Navya Naveli Nanda slays in light pink lehenga as she drops her festive look in new PHOTOS

The festival of Diwali continues and so does the celebration. Right from common people to celebrities, all are in the mood for celebration. Celebrities are posting their pictures dressed in their best ethnic outfits. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others were seen dressed in beautiful attires while celebrating the festival. Today Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared her Diwali look and she is looking very pretty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Navya posted two pictures of her look. One in the closer look, she flaunts her flawless skin where she has applied minimalistic makeup. She has only applied eye shadow in shimmery colour which is adding the extra oomph to her attire and mascara to make her eyelashes feel longer. Well, for the hair she has just kept it side partition. Her Diwali lehenga is light pink colour in shade with full white colour embroidery.

In another picture, she is seen posing while sitting on a couch. Her smile is making the whole look more beautiful. Navya has not written anything for the caption. As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the post here:

The youngster has quite the following on social media and also interacts with her followers at times. Not following the Bachchan legacy of doing films, Navya will be joining the family business. She runs an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. This project aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda claps back at a troll who asks her 'Where were you in the inauguration of your project'?