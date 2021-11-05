Diwali 2021: Sonam Kapoor makes homemade ladoos for hubby Anand Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha reacts

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:41 AM IST  |  492
   
News,Sonam Kapoor
Diwali 2021: Sonam Kapoor makes homemade ladoos for hubby Anand Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha reacts (Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)
Advertisement

Actor Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Amid this, the actor missed her grand Diwali party which was hosted by her dad Anil Kapoor on Thursday night. However, the diva found her own special way to celebrate the festival of light in the foreign nation.

Sweets and Diwali are two inseparable terms, during the festival everyone’s kitchen is filled with ladoos and other lip-smacking snacks. Going by the same, actor Sonam decided to make homemade ladoos for her husband. The Neerja star recorded a cute reel video, wherein she can be seen preparing the sweet donning a gorgeous pink Anarkali suit. While sharing the video, Sonam penned a heartwarming caption in Hindi that read, “May the light of the lamp remove every darkness, and bring the light of happiness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. Be happy.”

Click HERE to watch the video

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. Husband Anand Ahuja took to the comment section of the reel video to compliment his wifey. He said, “Your voice is dreamy @sonamkapoor - just like those ladoooos.” On the other hand, the cravings for sweets made Sonkashi Sinha go “Yumm!!! Save some for later.”

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

ALSO READ| Sonam Kapoor wishes baby sister Shanaya Kapoor on her birthday with memorable throwback photos

Advertisement

Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram


